What's Next? | A Celebration Like No Other
The 8th Annual Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Celebration kicks off today and runs through Sunday, August 25, at the historic Buffalo Central Terminal. With the motto "Culturally Activated & Community Engaged," this event promises a vibrant showcase of art and music. On today’s show, we’re joined by Lindsey Taylor, the founder of Beau Fleuve, to discuss the multifaceted nature of the organization, and the recent announcement concerning Gibson Development.