WATCH: Former President Bill Clinton rallies the crowd around 'clear choice' in November

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Former President Bill Clinton spoke to the crowd on Night 3 of the DNC, thanking President Biden for his service, praising Kamala Harris and emphasizing the high stakes of the November election.

"Let's cut to the chase. I am too old to gild the lily," said Clinton, who recently turned 78.

"But I'm still younger than Donald Trump," he added, to raucous applause.

“In 2024, we have a clear choice: ‘We The People’ versus ‘Me, Myself, and I,'" Clinton continued. 'We The People' is, of course, the Wednesday theme of convention.

“Not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for the chance the American people gave me to be one of the 45 people who have held the job Even on the bad days, you can still make something good happen," Clinton continued.

"Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes — the sheer joy — to do that on good and bad days. To be our voice.”

Clinton also made a point of praising his wife's speech earlier in the week. Hillary Clinton spoke in a primetime slot on the opening night of the DNC, two days before her husband. She used her time at the podium as an opportunity to pass the torch to Harris — from one woman nominated as presidential candidate by a major party, to another.

Watch Clinton's full remarks:

