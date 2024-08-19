If You Can Keep It: The Democratic National Convention and the fight against disinformation

The Republicans had theirs, now it’s the Democrats’ turn.

The Democratic National Convention is kicking off this week in Chicago. The guest list is packed. President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are expected to give speeches tonight. Additionally, a who’s who of social media influencers and Hollywood actors are expected to attend.

Also, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to officially take up the mantle of her party’s nomination in the race against former President Donald Trump.

What can we expect from the convention? What will the gathering mean for the election come November? We ask a panel of experts.

Then, we turn to the ever-present issue of election dis and misinformation.

Disinformation is deliberately misleading. For example: Donald Trump supporters sharing AI-generated images of him with Black Americans, created to appeal to those voters.

Misinformation is spreading, too. That’s false information spread by people who may think it’s true. Something like rumored of widespread election fraud even thoughafter dozens of court cases, statewide audits, and innumerable investigations there’s no evidence for it.

The stakes are high – for our upcoming election, for our national security, and even for our relationships. How and why are falsehoodsspreadingthis election cycle? And how can we fight back?

