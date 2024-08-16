© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Arts & Culture

Torn Space brings "Commensality" to Silo City

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published August 16, 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT
A person stands with their back turned in front of grain silos. They have a cloth on their head that reads "Torn Space".
Michael W Thomas
Site-specific productions from Torn Space Theater are becoming a summer tradition at Silo City.

Site-specific productions from Torn Space Theater are becoming a summer tradition at Silo City. While the organizers and many of the actors are comfortable with the space, producing the current show "Commensality" offered a new challenge.

"The dinner table is the performance," said Torn Space Co-Founder Artistic Director Dan Shanahan.

"You can rehearse the conditions and the parameters but until the public actually comes to the show and be a part of it, you don't know what you have."

The production continues this weekend, August 16-18. Shanahan and Co-Founder Melissa Meola spoke with WBFO after last weekend's shows.

"There was a palpable excitement after the show," said Meola of the production that uses toasts and other prompts to draw audience interaction.

"People felt, I think, energized by the experience by being able to do more than they expected they might be able to do or participate more than they expected they'd want to participate," Meola observed.

"Some people might say it makes them nervous, but we like to call that the excitement of being alive."

The productions begins at 8 p.m. Ticket information can be found here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/96cd2098-937a-4368-ac58-33b50e9db4fd
