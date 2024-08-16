© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Theater Talk

Theater Talk: CANDIDA at Shawfest delights, Kerrykate Abel to portray Mae West at Lily Dale, Shakespeare in Delaware Park's final 3 nights, Desiderio's Dinner Theater continues

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published August 16, 2024 at 4:15 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
CANDIDA at Shawfest features Sanjay Talwar as Rev. James Mavor Morell, Sochi Fried as Candida Morell and Johnathan Sousa as Eugene Marchbanks. (Shaw Festival, 2024).
Emily Cooper/Photo: Emily Cooper
/
Shaw Festival
CANDIDA at Shawfest features Sanjay Talwar as Rev. James Mavor Morell, Sochi Fried as Candida Morell and Johnathan Sousa as Eugene Marchbanks. (Shaw Festival, 2024).

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about their trip to the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake Ontario to see George Bernard Shaw's CANDIDA, a funny but, of course, with Shaw, a discussion-stimulating play about gender roles in marriage. Many shows are near capacity at the three main theaters (Festival, Royal George, and Jackie Maxwell Studio) plus shows such as THE COTTON CLUB and THE SHAW VARIETY SHOW in their "Spiegeltent," the circular mirrored performance space behind the Festival Theatre, so make your plans early. There's a play by Kate Hamill at the Chautauqua Institution's Bratton Theater up through early next week, Shakespeare in Delaware Park's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS wraps up on Sunday, and the traveling show A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S TOUR wraps up in Bassett Park on Monday. And, Buffalo's "First Lady of Cabaret" Kerrykate Abel Smith stars as Mae West, one night only, in Lily Dale (a favorite haunt of Ms. West). For listings, please scroll down.

Check out Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com for more details!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences... that's us!) so it's worth getting your COVID booster, both readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously, and if your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN SEPTEMBER. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING: (two closings this week)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S TOUR, an hour-long abridged version of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by Shakespeare, starring Isaiah Brown, Katie Osborn, Norm Sham, Lauren Teller, and Ayden Herreid. 6/12 - 8/19 most evenings, but not when there's a play on the main stage on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park (THE COMEDY OF ERRORS runs July 25 to August 18). All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public. Donations are graciously accepted.

REMAINING TOUR DATE/LOCATIONS (visit here https://shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2024-tour-locations/ for venue addresses and updates):

Monday, (August 19th – Bassett Park (FINAL PERFORMANCE) 7:00 pm

_____

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, by Shakespeare, directed by Lawrence Gregory Smith, 7/25 - 8/18 Tue - Sun 7:00 All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public. Donations are graciously accepted. All performances are on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park near the Rose Garden and The Terrace Restaurant. Chairs can be rented from Shakespeare in Delaware Park. For details visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/season/2024-49th-season/

A note from the director, Lawrence Gregory Smith: While remaining true to Shakespeare’s story, text, and traditions, this quick-paced and energetic production will be set within the tapestry of 1970s variety and game shows – think ROWAN & MARTIN’S LAUGH-IN, LET’S MAKE A DEAL, and MATCH GAME. This will be a rich, colorful weaving of comedic fabric – fast, flamboyant and fun!

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS PLOT SUMMARY: Egeon, a merchant from Syracuse, is arrested in Ephesus while searching for his lost wife and one of his twin sons. Unknown to him, both his twin sons and their twin servants are now in Ephesus. As Antipholus of Syracuse and his servant Dromio arrive, they're mistaken for their Ephesian twins.

A whirlwind of confusion unfolds: Adriana, wife of Antipholus of Ephesus, unknowingly dines with the wrong husband. Debts are claimed, jewelry is misplaced, and accusations of infidelity and madness abound. The Ephesian Antipholus is arrested for unpaid debts, while his twin is believed mad.

Eventually, all parties converge. The twins meet face-to-face, Egeon recognizes his sons, and his lost wife, now an abbess, is reunited with her family. Misunderstandings are cleared, and the comedy concludes with joyous reconciliations.

_____

OPENING:

MEDIUMSHIP UNVEILED- MAE, THE MEDIUM & THE SKEPTIC, directed by Tim Newell, starring Kerrykate Abel Smith as the divine Mae West, and Tom Loughlin as Harry Houdini. (ONE NIGHT ONLY) Aug 17, 2024, at 8:00 pm in the Lily Dale- Auditorium, Lily Dale, NY 14718. 716-595-8721, lilydaleassembly.org

Join the Woman's Day Event committee for an original play in three acts featuring some of your favorite historical mediums including Cora Richmond, Floy Cotrell, Ira Davenport, Jack Kelly, and the Bang sisters. An event within an event Mae West will bring her patented humor and panache to the stage.

_____

THE LIGHT AND THE DARK (THE LIFE AND TIMES OF ARTEMISIA GENTILESCHI), a play by Kate Hamill, directed by Jade King Carroll, presented by Chautauqua Theater Company in the Bratton Theater. Previews: Aug. 10–14, Performance Dates: Aug. 15–23

THE LIGHT AND THE DARK PUBLICITY BLURB: Artemisia Gentileschi, a trailblazing artist, was the most successful female painter of the 17th century. Her artistic legacy endures as one of the few Baroque-era female artists, with dozens of paintings exhibited globally alongside Rafael and Caravaggio. Artemisia, characterized by her irreverence and audacity, aspired to attain immortality through her groundbreaking work. However, her journey took an unexpected turn, marked by a series of brutal betrayals that forever altered her life and art. The resulting transformation kindled a fire within her, a flame that continues to astonish and resonate with audiences today.

The Light and The Dark delves into the profound impact of art in assuaging trauma and explores the transformative power of female rage in reshaping societal paradigms.

This production includes adult content — nudity, a depiction of torture and an act of sexual violence as well as profanity — and may not be suitable for youth 13 and under. Note: for more details on all the CTC offerings, visit www.chq.org/chautauqua-theater-company/in-the-news/chautauqua-theater-company-announces-2024-season/

_____

CONTINUING:

DON’T DRINK THE WATER, a comedy/farce by Woody Allen (Allen’s First Broadway Hit), directed by Jay Desiderio, presented by Desiderio Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, starring Robert Insana, Lisa Hinca, Sarah Emmerling, David Lundy, Nate Chateaux, Joel Weiss, Brendan Cunningham, Ian Michalski, Geno Delmaro, Mary Moebius and Don Williams. Jul 20 - Sep 7: Shows run most Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and some Wednesdays. Dinner 6pm show at 7:30pm Matinees dinner 1 pm show at 2:30 at 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY. 14227. Info/reservations call (716) 395-3207

DON’T DRINK THE WATER PUBLICITY BLURB: A cascade of comedy and a solid hit on Broadway in 1966, this crazy Woody Allen comedy/farce takes place in an unnamed country somewhere behind the Iron Curtain. It is the story of an American tourist, his wife and daughter who rush into the U.S. embassy two steps ahead of the secret police who suspect them of spying and taking pictures in an unauthorized area. To stay out of jail, the Hollanders take refuge in the American Embassy, which is temporarily being run by the absent ambassador's diplomatically incompetent son. The plot thickens as they carefully and frantically plan their escape. The ambassador’s son and the Hollander’s daughter even have time to fall in love.

_____

OPENINGS IN SEPTEMBER (NOTE: CURTAIN UP! SHOWS BEGIN AT 7:30pm)

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, a play by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Jorge Luna as Dracula, with Mike Donovan, Charmagne Chi, Keelie A. Sheridan, and Daniel Lendzian. 9/13 - 9/29 Thu - Sat 7:30, Matinees Sat - Sun at 2:00, presented by the Irish Classical Theatre Company, 625 Main Street

716-853-1380 irishclassicalcom/Dracula

DRACULA PUBLICITY BLURB: A laugh-out-loud sendup of a Gothic classic. Step into the shadows with our electrifying Curtain Up! show as we unleash the uproarious mayhem of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors by the ingenious minds of Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Fresh from its smash-hit off-Broadway reign at New World Stages in NYC, this wickedly offbeat comedy is descending upon Buffalo for the first time, igniting the stage with its irreverent charm.

From the English countryside to Dracula's castle in Transylvania in the 1980s, this 90-minute romp of gender-bending, lightning-paced hilarity breathes new life into the timeless gothic tale by one of Ireland’s most famous exports- Bram Stoker. Packed with razor-sharp wit and a riotous parade of pop culture nods, this reimagining promises to leave audiences of all blood types howling with laughter.

_____

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA, a play by Christian St. Croix, directed by Mike Doben, presented by Buffalo United Artists (BUA), starring P.K. Fortson and Ayden Herreid, 9/6-28, Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 5:00 at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue. 716-440-5521 buffalounitedartists.org/tickets/

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA PUBLICITY BLURB: When his husband passes away, Remy Washington, a Black man, unexpectedly becomes the owner of a drive-in movie theater and the guardian of his late husband’s straight, white teenage son, Pup. Bound by their shared love for classic American monster movies, they form a warm and caring bond. Their relationship unravels when Remy learns that Pup and his friends have been bullying a gay classmate. Through intertwining monologues and sharp dialogue, “Monsters of the American Cinema” by Christian St. Croix, explores fathers and sons, the ghosts of our pasts, and the monsters we face within ourselves.

_____

NEWSIES, a musical, by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, book by Harvey Fierstein. directed & choreographed by Eric Deeb-Weaver with

musical direction by Allan Paglia. 9/12 - 9/29 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, produced by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre ON STAGE AT SHEA'S 710 THEATRE, 710 Main (at Tupper) 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/disneys-newsies/

NEWSIES PUBLICITY BLURB: They delivered the papers until they made the headlines… NEWSIES, the smash-hit, crowd-pleasing musical from Disney is coming to Shea’s 710 Theatre. A two-time Tony Award-winning show, They delivered the papers, until they made the headlines.Based on true events, NEWSIES tells the captivating story of a band of underdogs who become unlikely heroes when they stand up to the most powerful men in New York. It’s a rousing tale about fighting for what’s right... and staying true to who you are. NEWSIES was brought to the stage by an award-winning creative team. It features a score by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Jack Feldman (The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride) and a book by Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles).

___________

SHIPWRECKED: An Entertainment—The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself), a play by Donald Margulies, directed by John Hurley, starring Gregory Gjurich, Jeremy Kreuzer, and Gabriella McKinley. 9/13 - 10/13 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00 presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street 716-629-3069 roadlesstraveledprductions.org

SHIPWRECKED PUBLICITY BLURB: The adventurous Louis de Rougemont invites you to hear his amazing story of bravery, survival and celebrity that left nineteenth-century England spellbound. Dare to be whisked away in a story of the high seas, populated by exotic islanders, flying wombats, giant sea turtles and a monstrous man-eating octopus. Shipwrecked! examines how far we’re willing to blur the line between fact and fiction in order to leave our mark on the world.

_____

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD THE III, a play by Carlyle Brown, directed by Curtis Lovell. 9/13-9/29 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00, presented by Ujima Theatre Co. 429 Plymouth Ave.716-281-0092 ujimacoinc.org

THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD THE III PUBLICITY BLURB, written by Carlyle Brown and directed by Curtis Lovell. Based on true events, this play tells the story of the first Black theatrical troupe in America putting on a production of Richard III, while white uptown producer, Stephen Price, threatened by the competition, sets about shutting them down at all costs. The African Company Presents Richard III carries a timeless message on the challenge of negotiating racial consciousness in theater that still resonates today.

_____

THE PROM, a musical by Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, directed by Doug Weyand, presented by MusicalFare, 9/4 - 10/6, Wed - Thu 7:00, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 at MusicalFare Theatre, c/oDaemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226, 716- 839-8540 musicalfare.com

THE PROM PUBLICITY BLURB: Four Broadway actors lamenting their days of fame, travel to a small town in Indiana to help a student banned from bringing her girlfriend to the prom. They’re ready to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves...and kick-ball-change the world!

_____

WIPEOUT, a play by Aurora Real de Asua, directed by Josie DiVincenzo, presented by The Alleyway Theatre, 9/6 - 28, presented on a variety of days, 7:30 pm (except one matinee, 9/21 at 3:30) (visit alleyway.com/show/wipeout for details).

WIPEOUT PUBLICITY BLURB: For fans of Grace & Frankie, Beaches, Laverne & Shirley, Thelma & Louise. Claudia, Wynn, and Gary are three best friends, celebrating their golden years with the ultimate challenge: learning to surf in Santa Cruz. Trading their comfort zones for surfboards, the three friends navigate the choppy waters of their changing relationships and identities, balancing on both the literal and metaphorical tides of life. The sun-soaked breakers are no match for these three as they learn to master the waves, while confronting the complexity of aging, friendship, and embracing the courage to hang ten on new beginnings.

Dive into this bitingly funny and profoundly moving new surf comedy that proves adventure has no age limit … all on surfboards. Did we mention lessons are provided by a young hotrod surf instructor?

______

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 season

SOME LIKE IT HOT (8 shows), Sep 24 - 29

HAMILTON (16 shows), Oct 15 - 27

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____

Tags
Theater Talk 2024 Theater TalkWBFO Arts & Culture Desk
Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
