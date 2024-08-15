What's Next? | Unseen Chains: The Human Trafficking Crisis
This Sunday on WNED PBS, the powerful documentary Sold Next Door will air, sharing the stories of two women who have been victimized by human trafficking in Western New York. On today’s show, we speak with Kelly Diane Galloway, the founding director and president of Project Mona’s House. She sits down with Jay Moran to discuss the documentary and the vital work the organization is doing in the fight against human trafficking.