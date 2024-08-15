What's Next? | Unseen Chains: The Human Trafficking Crisis

The Niagara Pride is a nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Niagara County and Western New York. Their mission is to promote the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community throughout Niagara County of New York State and create safe and welcoming events and meetings for LGBTQ+ individuals, families, and allies. Today, we speak with the President of Niagara Pride Ronald Piaseczny, and the program chair Sherry Fossett. The two sit with Jay Moran to discuss the events that they have been doing in celebrating PRIDE month in Niagara County and the impact it has on local communities. From the WNY Pride 5K Run to Rainbow Pride taking place on June 29 and other events but more importantly, the three discuss the impact the organization has on the youth.

