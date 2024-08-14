What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Marie Patton, Bob James, and Carolyn Damon
Ways To Subscribe
We revisit two standout conversations. First, Jay Moran sits down with Marie Patton, the vice president of the National Association of Women in Construction’s Buffalo Niagara chapter. They discuss how the construction workforce population still has a very small portion of women, and how the organizations she’s a part of are looking to fix that. Then, we rewind to a conversation Jay Moran had with Bob James of Western New York Vets and Carolyn Damon of Spectrum CARES. The three speak about mental health first responders and the importance of having them as a resource.