NYS to receive federal internet infrastructure funding

New York’s initial proposals for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment, or BEAD, program have been approved by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

New York will receive $664 million to help close the digital divide and improve internet infrastructure. The BEAD program is a $42 billion state grant program authorized by the Biden-Harris administration to help create or upgrade high-speed internet networks. NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson said the program is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity."

"This is our generation's big infrastructure moment, this is our chance to connect everyone in America with the tools that they need to thrive in the modern, digital economy," Davidson said.

The announcement comes as local leaders in Syracuse continue to advocate for the renewal of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which helps low-income families gain access to affordable internet services. Davidson said affordability requirements are a big part of the BEAD program, helping to bridge some of those gaps.

"The state has put together, really a very strong proposal to ensure that there are good low-cost options available, that any provider who receives funding under this, under this program is going to have to offer, to low-income families," Davidson said.

Extra program funding can also be used on high-speed internet adoption, training, and workforce development efforts.