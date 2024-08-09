Theater Talk: Anthony Chase to be inducted into Buffalo's "Plaza of the Stars" on 9/9; Curtain Up! 2024 is 9/13; three shows open a week earlier: MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA (BUA at CPAC), THE PROM (MusicalFare) and WIPEOUT (Alleyway)

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about "Curtain Up!" the opening of the 2024-2025 Theater Season, this year on Friday, September 13 (note that shows will start at 7:30pm) but on Monday, September 9, Anthony Chase will be inducted into the "Plaza of the Stars" at the corner of Main and Tupper, in the heart of Buffalo's "Theatre District." Stephen McKinley Henderson will present. Three venues will open a week before 9/13 and those are MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA (B.U.A. at Compass P.A.C.); THE PROM at MusicalFare, and WIPEOUT at The Alleyway Theatre.

The Shaw Festival is more than up and running, with many shows near capacity at the three main theaters (Festival, Royal George, and Jackie Maxwell) plus shows such as THE SHAW VARIETY SHOW in their "Spiegeltent."

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN AUGUST. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING: (no closings this week)

_____

OPENING: (no openings this weekend)

CONTINUING:

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S TOUR, an hour-long abridged version of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by Shakespeare, starring Isaiah Brown, Katie Osborn, Norm Sham, Lauren Teller, and Ayden Herreid. 6/12 - 8/19 most evenings, but not when there's a play on the main stage on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park (THE WINTER'S TALE runs June 20 to July 14 and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS runs July 25 to August 18). All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public. Donations are graciously accepted.

All remaining performances are on Mondays and are at 7:00PM unless otherwise indicated.

REMAINING TOUR DATES/LOCATIONS (visit here https://shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2024-tour-locations/ for venue addresses and updates):

NOTE: Thursday, July 25 – August 18 THE COMEDY OF ERRORS is on the main stage, and so for the rest of the summer A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S TOUR will only be performed on the following two Mondays:

Monday, August 12th – Town of Tonawanda Show Mobile – Aquatic & Fitness Center

Monday, (August 19th – Bassett Park (FINAL PERFORMANCE)

_____

DON’T DRINK THE WATER, a comedy/farce by Woody Allen (Allen’s First Broadway Hit), directed by Jay Desiderio, presented by Desiderio Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, starring Robert Insana, Lisa Hinca, Sarah Emmerling, David Lundy, Nate Chateaux, Joel Weiss, Brendan Cunningham, Ian Michalski, Geno Delmaro, Mary Moebius and Don Williams. Jul 20 - Sep 7: Shows run most Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and some Wednesdays. Dinner 6pm show at 7:30pm Matinees dinner 1 pm show at 2:30 at 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY. 14227. Info/reservations call (716) 395-3207

DON’T DRINK THE WATER PUBLICITY BLURB: A cascade of comedy and a solid hit on Broadway in 1966, this crazy Woody Allen comedy/farce takes place in an unnamed country somewhere behind the Iron Curtain. It is the story of an American tourist, his wife and daughter who rush into the U.S. embassy two steps ahead of the secret police who suspect them of spying and taking pictures in an unauthorized area. To stay out of jail, the Hollanders take refuge in the American Embassy, which is temporarily being run by the absent ambassador's diplomatically incompetent son. The plot thickens as they carefully and frantically plan their escape. The ambassador’s son and the Hollander’s daughter even have time to fall in love.

_____

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, by Shakespeare, directed by Lawrence Gregory Smith, 7/25 - 8/18 Tue - Sun 7:00 (no mainstage performances on Mondays, but see the listings for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S TOUR which is only on Mondays). All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public. Donations are graciously accepted. All performances are on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park near the rose garden and The Terrace Restaurant. Chairs can be rented from Shakespeare in Delaware Park. For details visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/season/2024-49th-season/

A note from the director, Lawrence Gregory Smith: While remaining true to Shakespeare’s story, text, and traditions, this quick-paced and energetic production will be set within the tapestry of 1970s variety and game shows – think ROWAN & MARTIN’S LAUGH-IN, LET’S MAKE A DEAL, and MATCH GAME. This will be a rich, colorful weaving of comedic fabric – fast, flamboyant and fun!

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS PLOT SUMMARY: Egeon, a merchant from Syracuse, is arrested in Ephesus while searching for his lost wife and one of his twin sons. Unknown to him, both his twin sons and their twin servants are now in Ephesus. As Antipholus of Syracuse and his servant Dromio arrive, they're mistaken for their Ephesian twins.

A whirlwind of confusion unfolds: Adriana, wife of Antipholus of Ephesus, unknowingly dines with the wrong husband. Debts are claimed, jewelry is misplaced, and accusations of infidelity and madness abound. The Ephesian Antipholus is arrested for unpaid debts, while his twin is believed mad.

Eventually, all parties converge. The twins meet face-to-face, Egeon recognizes his sons, and his lost wife, now an abbess, is reunited with her family. Misunderstandings are cleared, and the comedy concludes with joyous reconciliations.

_____

OPENINGS LATER THIS AUGUST (a partial listing):

THE LIGHT AND THE DARK (THE LIFE AND TIMES OF ARTEMISIA GENTILESCHI), a play by Kate Hamill, directed by Jade King Carroll, presented by Chautauqua Theater Company in the Bratton Theater. Previews: Aug. 10–14, Performance Dates: Aug. 15–23

THE LIGHT AND THE DARK PUBLICITY BLURB: Artemisia Gentileschi, a trailblazing artist, was the most successful female painter of the 17th century. Her artistic legacy endures as one of the few Baroque-era female artists, with dozens of paintings exhibited globally alongside Rafael and Caravaggio. Artemisia, characterized by her irreverence and audacity, aspired to attain immortality through her groundbreaking work. However, her journey took an unexpected turn, marked by a series of brutal betrayals that forever altered her life and art. The resulting transformation kindled a fire within her, a flame that continues to astonish and resonate with audiences today.

The Light and The Dark delves into the profound impact of art in assuaging trauma and explores the transformative power of female rage in reshaping societal paradigms.

This production includes adult content — nudity, a depiction of torture and an act of sexual violence as well as profanity — and may not be suitable for youth 13 and under. Note: for more details on all the CTC offerings, visit www.chq.org/chautauqua-theater-company/in-the-news/chautauqua-theater-company-announces-2024-season/

_____

OPENINGS IN EARLY SEPTEMBER:

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA, a play by Christian St. Croix, directed by Mike Doben, presented by Buffalo United Artists (BUA), starring P.K. Fortson and Ayden Herreid, 9/6-28, Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 5:00 at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue.

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA PUBLICITY BLURB: When his husband passes away, Remy Washington, a Black man, unexpectedly becomes the owner of a drive-in movie theater and the guardian of his late husband’s straight, white teenage son, Pup. Bound by their shared love for classic American monster movies, they form a warm and caring bond. Their relationship unravels when Remy learns that Pup and his friends have been bullying a gay classmate. Through intertwining monologues and sharp dialogue, “Monsters of the American Cinema” by Christian St. Croix, explores fathers and sons, the ghosts of our pasts, and the monsters we face within ourselves.

_____

THE PROM, a musical by Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, directed by Doug Weyand, presented by MusicalFare, 9/4 - 10/6, Wed - Thu 7:00, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 at MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226, musicalfare.com, (716) 839-8540

THE PROM PUBLICITY BLURB: Four Broadway actors lamenting their days of fame, travel to a small town in Indiana to help a student banned from bringing her girlfriend to the prom. They’re ready to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves...and kick-ball-change the world!

_____

WIPEOUT, a play by Aurora Real de Asua, directed by Josie DiVincenzo, presented by The Alleyway Theatre, 9/6 - 28, presented on a variety of days, 7:30 pm (except one matinee, 9/21 at 3:30) (visit alleyway.com/show/wipeout for details).

WIPEOUT PUBLICITY BLURB: For fans of Grace & Frankie, Beaches, Laverne & Shirley, Thelma & Louise. Claudia, Wynn, and Gary are three best friends, celebrating their golden years with the ultimate challenge: learning to surf in Santa Cruz. Trading their comfort zones for surfboards, the three friends navigate the choppy waters of their changing relationships and identities, balancing on both the literal and metaphorical tides of life. The sun-soaked breakers are no match for these three as they learn to master the waves, while confronting the complexity of aging, friendship, and embracing the courage to hang ten on new beginnings.

Dive into this bitingly funny and profoundly moving new surf comedy that proves adventure has no age limit … all on surfboards. Did we mention lessons are provided by a young hotrod surf instructor?

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 season

SOME LIKE IT HOT (8 shows), Sep 24 - 29

HAMILTON (16 shows), Oct 15 - 27

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____

