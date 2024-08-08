Wider conflict looms large in the Middle East

The Middle East is bracing for a wider war anda ceasefire deal in Gaza hangs in the balance.

This week Iran organized an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(a coalition of Muslim-majority states) to discuss a response to the assassination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehranin July.

Hamas blames Israel for his killing but Israel has neitherconfirmednor denied responsibility.

Now,Israel says it’s preparing for Iran to retaliate. What does the future hold for the region?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5