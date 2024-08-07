What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Marcus Watson and Rashawn Smalls
Ways To Subscribe
We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with Jay Moran’s talk with Marcus Watson, an Associate Professor of African Studies and Individualized Studies at Buffalo State University. They discuss his intro to Africana Studies courses, as well as his work in the Peace Corps while in South Africa, shortly after Apartheid. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Rashawn Smalls, the program manager for Tobacco-Free Erie and Niagara through CAI Global. The two talk about what it means to advance tobacco-free communities, including eliminating secondhand smoke and creating overall healthy environments.