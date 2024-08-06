How New York officials are reacting to Walz as VP pick

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate Tuesday. As expected, Democrats praised the choice, while Republicans condemned it. Below are statements from a number of state and federal officials from New York with their reaction to Harris' choice.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Great choice, @KamalaHarris. Let’s get to work! There’s no doubt the Harris/Walz ticket will lead us to victory in November and build a future Americans can be proud of. https://t.co/HiQCNG0YNW — Chuck Schumer (@chuckschumer) August 6, 2024

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

.@Tim_Walz and I both fought to pass the original STOCK Act, back when he was still in the House! I know he's a fighter — and I've been so impressed by everything he's accomplished for working families in Minnesota. I'm proud to support him as our vice presidential nominee! https://t.co/bOZe02HAHU — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 6, 2024

Gov. Kathy Hochul

.@Tim_Walz is an exceptional governor, leader, and friend—he’ll be an outstanding VP.



From our days in Congress to his leadership as governor, Tim Walz has delivered for working families and will move our country forward.



Let’s do this! Harris-Walz 2024 🇺🇸 — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) August 6, 2024

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY 21)

My statement on Kamala Harris selection of Tim Walz to be her running mate:



Kamala Harris’ selection of Tim Walz as her running mate confirms that the Democrat Party will anoint the most radical Far Left wing ticket in history. The Harris-Walz ticket is dangerous for hardworking… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 6, 2024

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY 22)

Looks like the Socialist Party has their ticket—Harris/Walz. The far-left takeover of our government has the full support of the media and Hollywood.



Americans want common sense, not leftist-fueled inflation, open borders, and violence against police. pic.twitter.com/glzlP7LRxM — Brandon Williams (@Brandon4ny22) August 6, 2024

Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY 19)

The far-left hated Josh Shapiro because he’s Jewish and supported Israel.



They loved Tim Waltz because he’s anti-police and supported open borders.



Tells you everything you need to know about the Kamala Harris campaign. — Marc Molinaro #NY19 🇺🇸 (@marcmolinaro) August 6, 2024

Rep. Mike Lawler (R NY-17)

Today, Congressman Mike Lawler released the following statement after popular Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was Passed up as the VP choice for far-left Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Walz’s selection was immediately praised by Mondaire Jones’ fellow buddies in the “Squad” -… — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) August 6, 2024

Pat Ryan (D-NY 18)

Tim Walz is a Veteran, teacher, and union champion with a proven track record of putting country ahead of party to do what’s best for the American people.



I look forward to working with him and Vice President Harris to continue delivering for Hudson Valley families! — Pat Ryan 🇺🇸 (@PatRyanUC) August 6, 2024

Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY 20)

Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY 23)

Today’s announcement by Kamala Harris shows just how tight of a stranglehold that the antisemites have over the Democrat Party. — Nick Langworthy (@NickLangworthy) August 6, 2024

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY 25)

My former House colleague @GovTimWalz is a proven leader who will work tirelessly alongside @KamalaHarris to move our nation forward. I look forward to the work ahead to create a brighter future for every American. — Joe Morelle (@votemorelle) August 6, 2024

More reactions will be added as we receive them.