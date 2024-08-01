Producers' Pick feat. Deja Middlebrook, LaShawn Davis, and Andre Stokes
We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with a Jay Moran talk with Deja Middlebrook and LaShawn Davis of Walking Through Solutions LLC. The three discuss the group’s four-week couple’s bootcamps, and how they are designed to strengthen relationships and navigate issues. Then, Jay Moran speaks with Andre Stokes, the Director of Specialty Substance Use Disorder Services at BestSelf Behavioral Health. They dive into what the stigma of men’s mental health looks like, and how it correlates to substance abuse.