Producers' Pick feat. Deja Middlebrook, LaShawn Davis, and Andre Stokes

Published August 1, 2024 at 10:27 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with a Jay Moran talk with Deja Middlebrook and LaShawn Davis of Walking Through Solutions LLC. The three discuss the group’s four-week couple’s bootcamps, and how they are designed to strengthen relationships and navigate issues. Then, Jay Moran speaks with Andre Stokes, the Director of Specialty Substance Use Disorder Services at BestSelf Behavioral Health. They dive into what the stigma of men’s mental health looks like, and how it correlates to substance abuse.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    Producers' Pick | The End of Menthol Tobacco Use
    We revisit a stand out conversation with Thomas O'Neil-White speaking with public health advocate and founder of Stan Martin Consulting Stan Martin alongside the Director of Training, Content, and Development at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Sara Pearson-Collins. Then Thomas follows up with Stan Martin for an update on what progress has happened since his last appearance.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Pick/Empowering The Champion In You
    We revisit a stand out conversation with Holly Kirkpatrick speaking with Buffalo's Poet Laureate Aitina Fareed-Cooke. And we have a special interview with Jay Moran sitting with Morgan Williams-Bryant CEO of Leadership Buffalo and founder and CEO of MWB Ignites. Morgan speaks with us about her Champion Made Empowerment Summit taking place Saturday June 29.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Creating Empathy Through Arts and More
    Eat Off Art is a collaboration of Artists, Educators, and Entrepreneurs working to build a more empathetic community. Their mission is to inspire others through their crafts, passions, and endeavors to believe that there is a way to be successful, sustainable, and profitable as artists. On today’s show, we speak with the founders of Eat Off Art Alexa and Edreys Wajed. The dynamic married couple discusses with Jay Moran how Eat Off Art is striving to change the narrative for artists and build them up to become successful entrepreneurs, while pushing their message of building a more empathetic community.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | PRIDE in Niagara County
    The Niagara Pride is a nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Niagara County and Western New York. Their mission is to promote the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community throughout Niagara County of New York State and create safe and welcoming events and meetings for LGBTQ+ individuals, families, and allies. Today, we speak with the President of Niagara Pride Ronald Piaseczny, and the program chair Sherry Fossett. The two sit with Jay Moran to discuss the events that they have been doing in celebrating PRIDE month in Niagara County and the impact it has on local communities. From the WNY Pride 5K Run to Rainbow Pride taking place on June 29 and other events but more importantly, the three discuss the impact the organization has on the youth.
  • What's Next?
    A Tour of Black History of Olean with Della Moore | Words from “Ten Thousand” | What's Next?
    Today, Jay Moran and Dallas Taylor return to Olean to take a tour with the founder of the African American Center for Cultural Development, Della Moore. Then Jay Moran sits with Marquis Burton, the poet known "Ten Thousand." The two discuss about his career, the dynamics of the East Side and Juneteenth in Buffalo.
  • What's Next?
    A Tour of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center | What's Next?
    Today, the What’s Next? team takes us on a tour at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center with the Director of Community Engagement Saladin Allah. Allah is the third-great grandson of underground railroad Freedom Seeker Josiah Henson whom Harriet Beecher Stowe used as the primary narrative for her famous 19th Century novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” He takes Thomas O’Neil-White and Jay Moran around the center and provides insight into the center and more.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Representation in Barbie
    Today, special host Bentley from WBFO’s Group Chat sits with professor of theater and Africana studies at Buffalo State University Naila Ansari to discuss the highly anticipated Netflix documentary “Black Barbie: A Documentary”. We also, revisit WBFO reporter Holly Kirkpatrick’s piece on a local exhibit that displayed black dolls during Black History Month.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | It Takes a Village | Celebrating Juneteenth with LaGarrett King
    Today, we speak with the founder and creator of Our Mommie Village Shyana Broughton. Broughton, a doula speaks with Thomas O’Neil-White about the importance of doulas during and after pregnancy and how her organization is living up to the mantra “It takes a village”. Then Thomas speaks with LaGarrett King, a professor at the University of Buffalo to discuss all things Juneteenth, from the significance of the holiday to how we can continue to honor the holiday.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Pick feat. Laurie Matson, Jessica Schanne, Juanita McClain and Dr. Steven Ambrusko
    We revisit two stand out conversations. First Jay Moran with Laurie Matson (Associate Vice President of Southern Tier Services) and Jessica Schanne (Associate Vice President of Facilities and Emergency Management) for Evergreen Health System. Then Thomas O'Neil-White conversation with author and sickle cell disease activist Juanita McClain and Dr. Steven Ambrusko.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Celebrating PRIDE | Southern Poetry Slam
    Today, we speak with community advocate Alex Burgos and the CEO, President, and chairman of Upstate New York Black and Latino Pride Teja Jenkins-Jones. June is National PRIDE month, and the two speak with Thomas O’Neil-White about the historical significance of the month, the recent Vogue outdoor night whose theme was “Gag City” and what progress looks like in the LGBTQ+ community. Then Jay Moran sits with a member of the local slam poet team Pure Ink Poetry Dallas Taylor. Dallas will travel with the team to Florida for the Southern Fried Poetry Slam. We may hear a poem of two from Dallas as well.
