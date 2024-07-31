What's Next? | Producers' Pick feat. Seamus Gallivan and Lindsey Lauren Visser
We revisit two standout conversations. Starting with a Thomas O’Neil-White discussion with Seamus Gallivan, founder of "Reconnector" about the initiative and how the “social connection space” aims to prevent social unrest. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with the City of Buffalo's Historian Lindsey Lauren Visser, the first female to serve in the role to talk about her appointment and the importance of the position.