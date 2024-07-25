The streaming wars bring a new discounted bundle: Disney+, Hulu and Max

It may make your head spin, but there's yet another video streaming bundle to consider.

Disney+, Hulu and Max launched a bundle deal Thursday, which can save subscribers up to 38% on the price of subscribing to each service individually.

The collaboration between Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery was first announced in May, and is now available to purchase on all of the three streaming services.

There are two versions of the bundle — one with ads for $16.99 per month, or an ad-free version for $29.99 per month. Without the bundle, buying the ad-supported plans for all three services individually would run you $25.97 per month. The ad-free plan total would be $48.97.

New and existing subscribers can purchase the plan.

While Disney has offered a bundle deal with its services Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ since 2019, this is the first bundle offered with a competing streaming service.

In a statement, Disney said the “new partnership puts subscribers first,” highlighting the wide variety of entertainment brands that will be included with the deal — from Family Guy to Game of Thrones.

The bundle is the latest in a flurry of deals that are quickly changing the video streaming landscape.

On Wednesday, the NBA signed an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video.

In May, Comcast announced a new streaming bundle with Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+. And earlier this year, ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery said they planned to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall.

Netflix, which ended its cheapest ad-free plan last week, announced it will not be participating in any bundle deals with competing streaming services.

“We haven’t bundled Netflix solely with other streamers like Disney+ or Max because Netflix already operates as a go-to destination for entertainment thanks to the breadth and variety of our slate and superior product experience,” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders.

