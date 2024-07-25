Rings and Things: The new sports debuting at the 2024 Summer Olympics

TheParis Olympic gamesofficially begin tomorrow.We’vebeen covering the lead up to the summer gameswith our series “Rings and Things” and todaywe’rewrapping up the series with a look atwhat’s new.

Breaking, or breakdancing, will make itsOlympicdebutin a coupleweeks. Four American breakers qualified for the sport’s first ever Olympic competition. Its inclusion comes as other youth-led sports return, including skateboarding, climbing, and surfing.

Spectators can expect a number of other changes like the inclusion of kayak cross and kiteboarding.

We talk to breakdancers, kiteboarders, and more about the new sports on the Olympics block.

