The Important Job of Every American
In order to preserve a healthy democracy, it falls to citizens to exercise their civic duties, rights, and responsibilities. But what does that really mean? Cory McCants gives you a concise breakdown in this episode of Compact Civics.
Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.