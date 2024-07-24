Order in the court! Elected and Appointed Judges

A hot topic in the country today is whether judges should be elected or appointed. Judges have been appointed by elected officials since the early days of the United States, but some argue that this tradition is outdated and must be changed. In this episode of Compact Civics, Cory McCants explores the nuances of this issue.

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.