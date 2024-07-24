Let’s Go Buffalo!: A History of the City’s Political Impact.

When you think of the city of Buffalo, thoughts might go to snow or chicken wings. However, you might not be aware of the city’s political history and its large impact on the country. Join Cory McCants as he walks you through a powerful presidential legacy in this episode of Compact Civics!

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.