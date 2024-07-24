Legislators ASSEMBLE! - What is a State Assembly?
Ever heard of a State Assembly? It’s not a common label in the United States, and New York happens to be one of the few states to rock the name. In this episode, Cory McCants reveals the mystery behind this behind this lower legislative chamber.
Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.