Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
Compact Civics

How does the New York State Government work? Let’s break it down!

Published July 24, 2024 at 11:37 AM EDT

New York State’s government can be tricky to understand. Despite confusion, it’s still important to understand how your state governs. In this episode, Cory McCants takes a deep dive into the inner workings of this political and legislative machine!

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.

Compact Civics Season 1
Latest Episodes
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    What on Earth is a Comptroller?
    You may have heard about the position of “Comptroller,” but do you actually know what it is and the functions of the job? Well, you should! And in this episode of Compact Civics, Cory has you covered. Welcome to the wonderful world of government finance! Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Big Shoes to Fill! - The County Executive
    The County Executive is an important position within our government that not too many people know about. Uncover the details of this leadership role with Cory McCants in this episode of Compact Civics. Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Mayor and Town Supervisor – who are they, what do they do, and who do you have?
    The roles of mayor and town supervisor can be similar, despite some differences. But what are those? Cory McCants explains the important distinctions between the two in this episode of Compact Civics. Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Where do I even go to vote?
    Want to vote but need a map? Finding the polling location where you cast your vote in an election can be needlessly tricky at times. Luckily, Cory McCants is here to guide you to your polling destination in this episode of Compact Civics! Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Unsung Heroes: Public Works Department to the rescue!
    With all of the snow and nasty weather the city of Buffalo can get, it’s important that our public works department is strong and ready to go at a moment's notice. In this episode of Compact Civics, Cory McCants explains the functionality of the public works department, as well as the public works responsibilities divided up between cities and states. Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Voting Rights and Disenfranchisement? Let’s make it right!
    Voting rights is a critical issue! In this episode, Cory highlights historical and contemporary efforts to strip these rights and the resulting disenfranchisement. Understanding and preserving voting rights is essential for ensuring a fair and representative democracy for all. Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Your media literacy tool kit. Avoid the internet troll toll.
    Technology gets better every day. That can be great to keep us all connected, but it can also spell trouble; it can divide us through misinformation, disinformation, and the internet ne'er-do-wells. Fear not though – Cory has your back with a tool kit on media literacy and how you can spot those problems. Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Registration tools for voting rules!
    You may have heard that anyone can just show up and vote at the polls on election day, but that’s just not true! In fact, there is a thorough process and strict criteria that everyone must follow in order to register to vote, well in advance of election day. Find out what that entails! Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    One vote, two vote, red vote, blue vote – and green vote?
    Seems like all we get is two choices when voting in the United States. Is there another choice? In this episode, Cory digs into third parties and how they might offer voters alternatives to the traditional Democrat and Republican choices. But also, how they can potentially influence election outcomes. Can they have unintended consequences? Find out! Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Ice Cream and Voter Dreams
    Don’t like a law in your area? You can change it! Referendums allow voters to directly influence laws if it makes it on the ballot. Referendums can be mandatory, required for significant actions like constitutional changes, or they can be optional, proposed by the government or citizens to address specific issues. It’s a form of direct democracy that can empower the public. Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
