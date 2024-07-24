How does the New York State Government work? Let’s break it down!
New York State’s government can be tricky to understand. Despite confusion, it’s still important to understand how your state governs. In this episode, Cory McCants takes a deep dive into the inner workings of this political and legislative machine!
Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.