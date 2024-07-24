You’ve heard it before – two things are inescapable in this world – death and taxes. While Cory McCants won’t take you through the former, he will explain the latter. How taxes are raised, paid, and function are the core of this episode of Compact Civics!

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.