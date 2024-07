Want to vote but need a map? Finding the polling location where you cast your vote in an election can be needlessly tricky at times. Luckily, Cory McCants is here to guide you to your polling destination in this episode of Compact Civics!

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.