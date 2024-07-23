Voting Rights and Disenfranchisement? Let’s make it right!
Voting rights is a critical issue! In this episode, Cory highlights historical and contemporary efforts to strip these rights and the resulting disenfranchisement. Understanding and preserving voting rights is essential for ensuring a fair and representative democracy for all.
Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.