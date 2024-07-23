© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
Compact Civics

Registration tools for voting rules!

Published July 23, 2024 at 4:58 PM EDT

You may have heard that anyone can just show up and vote at the polls on election day, but that’s just not true! In fact, there is a thorough process and strict criteria that everyone must follow in order to register to vote, well in advance of election day. Find out what that entails!

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.

Compact Civics Season 1
Latest Episodes
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Voting Rights and Disenfranchisement? Let’s make it right!
    Voting rights is a critical issue! In this episode, Cory highlights historical and contemporary efforts to strip these rights and the resulting disenfranchisement. Understanding and preserving voting rights is essential for ensuring a fair and representative democracy for all. Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Your media literacy tool kit. Avoid the internet troll toll.
    Technology gets better every day. That can be great to keep us all connected, but it can also spell trouble; it can divide us through misinformation, disinformation, and the internet ne'er-do-wells. Fear not though – Cory has your back with a tool kit on media literacy and how you can spot those problems. Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    One vote, two vote, red vote, blue vote – and green vote?
    Seems like all we get is two choices when voting in the United States. Is there another choice? In this episode, Cory digs into third parties and how they might offer voters alternatives to the traditional Democrat and Republican choices. But also, how they can potentially influence election outcomes. Can they have unintended consequences? Find out! Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Ice Cream and Voter Dreams
    Don’t like a law in your area? You can change it! Referendums allow voters to directly influence laws if it makes it on the ballot. Referendums can be mandatory, required for significant actions like constitutional changes, or they can be optional, proposed by the government or citizens to address specific issues. It’s a form of direct democracy that can empower the public. Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    “Cracking and Packing” is democracy hacking.
    What if you and your neighbor had completely different political representation? Because of Gerrymandering, that’s a reality for millions. In this episode, Cory explores the practices, known as 'cracking' and 'packing,' and how it dilutes or concentrates voting power to benefit specific parties. Learn how it spells trouble for democracy. Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    Who Ensures Fair Voting? Discover the role that Poll Watchers play!
    Ever wonder who's watching to ensure fair elections? In New York State, poll watchers do just that! Cory McCants dives into how they work on voting day in this episode of Compact Civics.Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.
  • Host Cory McCants in from of Compact Civics logo
    One vote can and DOES make a difference!
    Celebrate the spirit of freedom and democracy with Compact Civics! Join us as host Cory McCants takes us through our special series, diving into concepts of civics, governance, and community. Follow for weekly episodes leading up to the national election. In this first episode, we explore how your one vote can make a difference. Stay informed, stay engaged!Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.