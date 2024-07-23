Ice Cream and Voter Dreams

Don’t like a law in your area? You can change it! Referendums allow voters to directly influence laws if it makes it on the ballot. Referendums can be mandatory, required for significant actions like constitutional changes, or they can be optional, proposed by the government or citizens to address specific issues. It’s a form of direct democracy that can empower the public.

