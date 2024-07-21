WNY elected officials react to Biden dropping out

On Sunday, elected officials and other notable Western New Yorkers began reacting to the news President Joe Biden will end his bid for reelection and support Vice President Kamala Harris in being the Democratic Party's potential nominee for president.

We'll keep this story updated with the latest local reactions.

Some republicans call for Biden to also resign

Both of Western New York’s Republican congressmen, Reps. Nick Langworthy and Claudia Tenney, both called on Biden to resign as president immediately in posts to X. Langworthy also attacked Harris’ “terrible record.”

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President,” Langworthy wrote. “Democrat Powerbrokers have known for five years how unfit to lead our nation he has been. They, and their media partners, have covered it up and lied about it.”

Biden said in his announcement Sunday that he intends to serve out the remainder of his term.

Tenney also claimed on X, without offering any evidence, that Biden’s decision was “likely” the result of “an inside deal from Democrat puppet masters to the Biden crime family.”

Other Republicans reacting to the news include:

Elise Stefanik (R-NY): “If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign. The Democrat Party is in absolute free fall for their blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office. Every elected Democrat in America owns Joe Biden’s failed and feckless record causing the border crisis, Bidenflation, and chaos and weakness around the world. President Trump will win this November to save America.”

NYS Young Republicans (NYSYR) Chairman Peter Guinta: “If there’s one issue that has united all Americans, it’s that Joe Biden has been the worst president in the history of our nation. Today, Biden’s decision not to seek re-election affirms his realization of this brutal fact. The most despicable part of all this is that, as Americans increasingly questioned Biden’s physical and cognitive health these past several years, his family and top aides selfishly paraded him around the world and repeatedly lied to us about his health — even the mainstream media was in on it. Biden’s announcement follows a historic week for the Republican Party, which gathered in the Midwest for an energized national convention that united a younger and more diverse GOP behind President Donald J. Trump and his Young Republican running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio. Democrats now head into the November election having disenfranchised millions of their voters and without a standard-bearer that can unite them. Kamala Harris — Biden’s heir apparent — is one of the least popular Vice Presidents in our nation’s history and is far behind Biden in most national polling. With a crisis raging on our southern border, an economy in free-fall, and global tension at an all-time high, it’s no surprise. Democrats are in a state of total disarray — and right now, it’s at the expense of America’s strength and prosperity. Young Republicans are stepping up to take control of our future as we fight fight fight to elect President Donald Trump and JD Vance and usher in a new era of American greatness.”



Democrats express support for Biden and his legacy

New York State Democrats, including Rep. Tim Kennedy and Hochul, praised Biden’s decision in posts to X.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents New York, also praised Biden in a Facebook post minutes after the president’s announcement, calling him “a true patriot and great American” for dropping out of the race. Schumer, alongside House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, had privately brought their concerns about Democrats’ November prospects directly to Biden in recent weeks, according to Politico.

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader, but he’s a truly amazing human being,” Schumer said in his statement. “His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.”

Other Democrats reacting to the news include:

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown: "I want to thank President Biden for his dedication to our Country and his strong support for the City of Buffalo. I'm honored to have worked with him to continue to grow our City, enhance public safety and utilize federal funds to improve Buffalo's infrastructure. I will always be grateful for President Biden's presence and incredible compassion after the terrible 5/14 racially motivated mass shooting. He is truly a leader all Americans can be proud of."

Congressman Tim Kennedy (NY-26): “President Biden has made a choice, like countless times before, to put the country above himself. His decision not to seek reelection allows us to reflect on his legacy that will long endure. History will remember him for delivering relief to families, businesses, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ushering in the strongest U.S. economy in decades. Thanks to his leadership, communities across the country are transforming their infrastructure, investing in manufacturing that creates good-paying jobs, and building resiliency in the face of climate change. During his eight years as Vice President and three decades in Congress, with goodwill toward all, President Biden built consensus to get things done for the American people and the American worker as the strongest labor champion in our history. President Biden led our nation out of its darkest days and protected our democracy. We are forever grateful for his service. I look forward to continuing to work in partnership with his Administration on behalf of my constituents and the American people as he completes his term.”

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY): “President Biden has served our country with courage, compassion, integrity and decency. I am honored to have served in the Senate during his administration, which achieved historic accomplishments related to gun safety, veterans’ health care, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, climate change, prescription drugs, and more. President Biden has improved the lives of millions of Americans and leaves behind a legacy that will echo for generations. On behalf of myself and every New Yorker: Thank you, Joe.”

New York State Senator Sean Ryan: “Joe Biden has devoted his life to public service and has always led with integrity. His presidency has been the most consequential since LBJ, and his legislative record is one of the greatest and most successful in our nation’s history. Today, President Biden made a difficult but patriotic decision, acting in the best interests of the American people and the future of our country.”

