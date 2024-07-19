© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Compact Civics

What on Earth is a Comptroller?

Published July 19, 2024 at 11:20 AM EDT

You may have heard about the position of “Comptroller,” but do you actually know what it is and the functions of the job? Well, you should! And in this episode of Compact Civics, Cory has you covered. Welcome to the wonderful world of government finance!

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.

Compact Civic Season 1