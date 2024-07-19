What on Earth is a Comptroller?

You may have heard about the position of “Comptroller,” but do you actually know what it is and the functions of the job? Well, you should! And in this episode of Compact Civics, Cory has you covered. Welcome to the wonderful world of government finance!

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.