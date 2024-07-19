© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Compact Civics

Voting Rights and Disenfranchisement? Let’s make it right!

Published July 19, 2024 at 10:57 AM EDT

Voting rights is a critical issue! In this episode, Cory highlights historical and contemporary efforts to strip these rights and the resulting disenfranchisement. Understanding and preserving voting rights is essential for ensuring a fair and representative democracy for all.

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.

