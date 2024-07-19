© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Compact Civics

Unsung Heroes: Public Works Department to the rescue!

Published July 19, 2024 at 11:01 AM EDT

With all of the snow and nasty weather the city of Buffalo can get, it’s important that our public works department is strong and ready to go at a moment's notice. In this episode of Compact Civics, Cory McCants explains the functionality of the public works department, as well as the public works responsibilities divided up between cities and states.

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.

Compact Civic Season 1