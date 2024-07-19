© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Compact Civics

Registration tools for voting rules!

Published July 19, 2024 at 10:48 AM EDT

You may have heard that anyone can just show up and vote at the polls on election day, but that’s just not true! In fact, there is a thorough process and strict criteria that everyone must follow in order to register to vote, well in advance of election day. Find out what that entails!

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.

Compact Civic Season 1