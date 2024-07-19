One vote, two vote, red vote, blue vote – and green vote?

Seems like all we get is two choices when voting in the United States. Is there another choice? In this episode, Cory digs into third parties and how they might offer voters alternatives to the traditional Democrat and Republican choices. But also, how they can potentially influence election outcomes. Can they have unintended consequences? Find out!

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.