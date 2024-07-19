© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Compact Civics

One vote can and DOES make a difference!

Published July 19, 2024 at 10:13 AM EDT

Celebrate the spirit of freedom and democracy with Compact Civics! Join us as host Cory McCants takes us through our special series, diving into concepts of civics, governance, and community. Follow for weekly episodes leading up to the national election. In this first episode, we explore how your one vote can make a difference. Stay informed, stay engaged!

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.

