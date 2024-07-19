© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Compact Civics

Mayor and Town Supervisor – who are they, what do they do, and who do you have?

Published July 19, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT

The roles of mayor and town supervisor can be similar, despite some differences. But what are those? Cory McCants explains the important distinctions between the two in this episode of Compact Civics.

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.

Compact Civic Season 1