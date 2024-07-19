© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Compact Civics

Ice Cream and Voter Dreams

Published July 19, 2024 at 10:37 AM EDT

Don’t like a law in your area? You can change it! Referendums allow voters to directly influence laws if it makes it on the ballot. Referendums can be mandatory, required for significant actions like constitutional changes, or they can be optional, proposed by the government or citizens to address specific issues. It’s a form of direct democracy that can empower the public.

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.

