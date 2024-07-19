How your vote may have come to be undermined: a history

You may have heard about the concept of Gerrymandering, but do you know its history or how it got that weird name? In this episode, Cory walks us through the practice, how it undermines voter power and democracy, and just what exactly salamanders have to do with it!

