Compact Civics

How your vote may have come to be undermined: a history

Published July 19, 2024 at 10:26 AM EDT

You may have heard about the concept of Gerrymandering, but do you know its history or how it got that weird name? In this episode, Cory walks us through the practice, how it undermines voter power and democracy, and just what exactly salamanders have to do with it!

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.

