“Cracking and Packing” is democracy hacking.

What if you and your neighbor had completely different political representation? Because of Gerrymandering, that’s a reality for millions. In this episode, Cory explores the practices, known as 'cracking' and 'packing,' and how it dilutes or concentrates voting power to benefit specific parties. Learn how it spells trouble for democracy.

