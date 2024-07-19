© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Compact Civics

“Cracking and Packing” is democracy hacking.

Published July 19, 2024 at 10:31 AM EDT

What if you and your neighbor had completely different political representation? Because of Gerrymandering, that’s a reality for millions. In this episode, Cory explores the practices, known as 'cracking' and 'packing,' and how it dilutes or concentrates voting power to benefit specific parties. Learn how it spells trouble for democracy.

Special thanks to our partners, the Buffalo Presidential Center, whose mission is to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs.

Compact Civic Season 1