Second Actors Expo set for August

The partnership behind Buffalo Casting was officially formed in 2020, but its roots emerged from the growing local film industry. While Peter Johnson, Kyle Mecca, and Harry Lipsitz became acquainted from a variety of projects, it was the filming of "Marshall" in 2015 that solidified the connection.

"We had the ability to work with Ruth Carter who is an Academy Award-winning costume designer," Mecca recalled. "Working with her, we really learned the vitality of background and using extras to help build a (movie) world."

Held in 2023, their first Actors Expo drew nearly 500 people. The second Expo is set for August 3 at The Atrium at Rich's.

"One of the main things we saw was that there was a need for this," Johnson said of the Expo. Local actors and aspiring talents were looking to make connections.

"Your job learning is never over. It never ends," Lipsitz advises actors.

"And it's not just the learning, it's the networking. It's the making yourself visible."

Mecca says the Expo also helps actors to build their "brands." Seasoned professionals will be giving talks and workshops on animation, stunts, and other aspects of the industry.

Find out more at https://www.castingbuffalo.com/