© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBFO brings you NPR's live coverage of the Republican National Convention tonight from 9pm-11pm.
Arts & Culture

Second Actors Expo set for August

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published July 18, 2024 at 12:40 PM EDT
Bronze and gold image of the letters C and B with a depiction of a city hall building. Next to it reads "Casting Buffalo"
Casting Buffalo

The partnership behind Buffalo Casting was officially formed in 2020, but its roots emerged from the growing local film industry. While Peter Johnson, Kyle Mecca, and Harry Lipsitz became acquainted from a variety of projects, it was the filming of "Marshall" in 2015 that solidified the connection.

"We had the ability to work with Ruth Carter who is an Academy Award-winning costume designer," Mecca recalled. "Working with her, we really learned the vitality of background and using extras to help build a (movie) world."

Held in 2023, their first Actors Expo drew nearly 500 people. The second Expo is set for August 3 at The Atrium at Rich's.

"One of the main things we saw was that there was a need for this," Johnson said of the Expo. Local actors and aspiring talents were looking to make connections.

"Your job learning is never over. It never ends," Lipsitz advises actors.

"And it's not just the learning, it's the networking. It's the making yourself visible."

Mecca says the Expo also helps actors to build their "brands." Seasoned professionals will be giving talks and workshops on animation, stunts, and other aspects of the industry.

Find out more at https://www.castingbuffalo.com/
Tags
Arts & Culture LocalWBFO NewsArts & Culture Beat
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June, 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of WBFO's "Buffalo, What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
See stories by Jay Moran