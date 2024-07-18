© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO brings you NPR's live coverage of the Republican National Convention tonight from 9pm-11pm.

J.D. Vance speaks at the RNC

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published July 18, 2024 at 8:05 AM EDT
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) appear on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
It’s the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention.

Last night, all eyes were on Ohio Senator J.D. Vance during his first speech as former President Donald Trump’s vice-presidential pick. 

Yesterday was also a big day for Democrats with a top House Democrat calling for President Biden to step aside, and Biden appearing to entertain the idea only under a specific circumstance.

We get into how turmoil among Democrats is playing out at the RNC.

Haili Blassingame