How Judy Blume became essential reading for kids and teens

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published July 16, 2024 at 8:07 AM EDT
Judy Blume attends The 2020 MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles, California.
Since the 1970s, Judy Blume has cemented herself as a mainstay in children’s fiction.

Her 29 books – including “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” and “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing”– have sold more than 92 million copies in 40 languages.

Though many of her most famous titles were published decades ago, they’re still essential reading for many children and teens.

Rachelle Bergstein cherished Blume’s books as a child. Now, she’s the author of the new book “The Genius of Judy: How Judy Blume Rewrote Childhood for All of Us.”

She joins us to talk about Blume’s legacy and more.

Lauren Hamilton