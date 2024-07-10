All City pools and splash pads closed due to severe weather

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for Buffalo and Erie County through 9:00 p.m. There is a potential for severe thunderstorms, strong winds, and downpours. Be aware of rapidly changing conditions.

In addition, due to the potential for severe weather, all City of Buffalo indoor and outdoor pools (and splash pads) will be closed for the remainder of the day, effective immediately.

The BuffAlert notification system delivers important weather and closure-related information to residents’ cell phones.

To sign up for the BuffAlert system, text your zip code to 38276.