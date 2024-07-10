© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All City pools and splash pads closed due to severe weather

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dallas Taylor
Published July 10, 2024 at 1:28 PM EDT

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for Buffalo and Erie County through 9:00 p.m. There is a potential for severe thunderstorms, strong winds, and downpours. Be aware of rapidly changing conditions.

In addition, due to the potential for severe weather, all City of Buffalo indoor and outdoor pools (and splash pads) will be closed for the remainder of the day, effective immediately.

The BuffAlert notification system delivers important weather and closure-related information to residents’ cell phones.

To sign up for the BuffAlert system, text your zip code to 38276.
Tags
Local WBFO News
Dallas Taylor
See stories by Dallas Taylor