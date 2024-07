On this week's Mindful Music our guest is Buffalo's own Robby Takac, bass player and songwriter for The Goo-Goo Dolls. Karl and Robby talk about what it's like being in a Grammy winning band - that's still going - for almost 40 years. Different music festivals in Western New York , including the Music is Art Festival which Robby started as part of his Music is Art Foundation. All that and more on this week's Mindful Music!

Check out Robby's playlist: