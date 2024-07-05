Who is backing Biden? We're keeping track

Updated July 05, 2024 at 16:39 PM ET

Democrats have long-acknowledged concerns about President Biden’s age and ability to lead the country for a second term, but Biden’s disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump on June 27 has left the president’s campaign in a crisis.

Biden and his campaign have recognized that the coming days are crucial to convincing voters and his party that he has what it takes to win the election. They also insist that he is staying in the race. But the public display of Biden’s weakness prompted calls from Democratic members of Congress for Biden to step down as the party’s presidential nominee — while others continue to stand by the president, and a growing number of Democrats express concerns about Biden.

NPR is tracking which Democratic lawmakers have called on Biden to step out of the race, expressed concerns, or have said they back Biden’s presidential bid.

Loading...

Copyright 2024 NPR