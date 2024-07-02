Rep. Doggett calls on Biden to withdraw. He's the first Democrat in Congress to do so

Updated July 02, 2024 at 15:20 PM ET

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas,, became the first congressional Democrat to call for President Biden to withdraw from his reelection bid, issuing a statement saying that Biden had failed to reassure voters in last week's presidential debate and was trailing his Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Biden, 81, badly stumbled in the debate, seeming at times to lose his train of thought, and struggled to defend his record. He and his campaign have insisted that he would stay in the race and make a comeback — despite calls from some Democrats and donors to step back and let another party leader run instead.

But elected Democrats so far have publicly stood behind the president. The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Doggett's call. But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden would speak with Democratic governors and Hill leaders this week.

Pelosi asks, 'Is this an episode – or is this a condition?'

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images / AFP / AFP President Biden speaks about extreme weather at the DC Emergency Operations Center in Washington, DC, on July 2.

Immediately following the debate, most House Democrats struggled with how to respond, with many acknowledging the president’s poor performance, but none publicly saying he needed to step aside. But five days later, a new CNN poll showedmost voters think Democrats have a better chance with another nominee, and there are signs some Democrats are more willing to break with the White House.

Doggett, who represents a safe Democratic district, said that Biden was trailing Trump in most polls. “I had hoped that the debate would provide some momentum to change that. It did not,” he said in a statement.

"Instead of reassuring voters, the president failed to effectively defend his many accomplishments and expose Trump’s many lies," Doggett said.

Top congressional Democrats like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, who helped Biden get the 2020 nomination, took to the airwaves over the weekend to defend Biden and pledge support.

But on Tuesday, Pelosi’s tone appeared to shift, and she opened the door to other Democrats to raise concerns about the president’s ability to continue.

"I think it's a legitimate question to say, is this an episode – or is this a condition?" Pelosi said in an interview on MSNBC. "When people ask that question, it's completely legitimate — of both candidates."

Asked about Pelosi's comments, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was a "legitimate question" but also said, "He had a cold and a bad night."

Concerns about downballot races

Earlier on Tuesday, Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., expressed public reservations about the impact on down-ballot Democrats.

“I think his four years are, you know, one of the great presidencies of our lifetime. But I think he has to be honest with himself. This is a decision he’s going to have to make,” Quigley said on CNN.

“He clearly has to understand … that his decision not only impacts who’s going to serve in the White House the next four years, but who’s going to serve in the Senate, who’s going to serve in the House, and it will have implications for decades to come,” he said.

Doggett said that staying in the race would pose too great a risk that Trump would win the election, citing Monday's Supreme Court decision that gave Trump broad immunity from prosecution.

“I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same," Doggett said.

The House GOP’s campaign arm was quick to criticize most Democrats for keeping their opinions about Biden mostly to themselves, or in background quotes to journalists.

“The cowards in the Democratic caucus have spent every day after the debate in witness protection, too afraid to say what they’re all thinking,” said Jack Pandol, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“Americans remember House Democrats were complicit in covering up and gaslighting the public about the president’s condition, and voters are primed to punish them in November,” Pandol said.

Copyright 2024 NPR