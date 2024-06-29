Mindful Music Jillian Hanesworth

© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Published June 29, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
Jillian Hanesworth looking to her right with a black background

This week on Mindful Music, Karl is joined by the remarkable Jillian Hanesworth, spoken word artist, activist, and Poet Laureate Emeritus of Buffalo, New York. Recently crowned with an Emmy, Jillian discusses her journey to success despite grappling with a learning disability, the importance of staying true to your roots, and emphasizes self-care as a necessity as she soars to even higher heights. All that and more on this episode of Mindful Music.

Listen to Jillian's playlist here:

