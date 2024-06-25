© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Democrat John Mannion wins nomination in 22nd Congressional District

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published June 25, 2024 at 11:10 PM EDT
State Sen. John Mannion speaks to supporters in Syracuse late Tuesday, after declaring victory in the Democratic primary in New York's 22nd Congressional District.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
State Sen. John Mannion speaks to supporters in Syracuse late Tuesday, after declaring victory in the Democratic primary in New York's 22nd Congressional District.

The results are in, and New York State Senator John Mannion is going to be the Democrats’ nominee in the 22nd Congressional District race this fall.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Mannion said, “The voters of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley have sent a clear message in this Primary Election. They reject divisive politics and want new leadership in Congress. I’ll continue to run a campaign on the issues, my record, and work to expand our winning coalition. Control of Congress runs through NY-22 – we need party-unity and a big tent to flip this seat and stop dangerous attacks on our freedoms and values.”

Loading...

Mannion beat fellow Democrat Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt Town Councilor, mother, and former Air Force officer.

After the results were released Tuesday, Klee Hood asked Democrats to come together.

"NY-22 specifically is the best toss-up nationally to win back the House," Klee Hood said. "Winning back the House means that our daughters will get their rights back. It means that families will get the services, the programs that they need to thrive, that our communities will begin to be elevated. There is so much hope and potential in flipping back NY-22, that we simply must come together."

She also spoke about what might be next for her.

"A lot of our communities, our young families, it's different than when I was going through this, and just trying to be a voice to advocate for better policies," she said. "Not only for women and our daughters and our granddaughters, but for working families at-large."

Congressional candidate Sarah Klee Hood and her supporters watch the primary results on Tuesday night.
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Congressional candidate Sarah Klee Hood and her supporters watch the primary results on Tuesday night.

Mannion will face off with Republican incumbent Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) this fall.

It’s expected to be one of the most closely watched races in the country.

On Tuesday night, Mannion addressed his supporters.

"This race is about protecting our youth. It's about public safety. It's about education. It's about making sure that a woman has a right to choose. It's about making sure that there are good jobs in central New York. It's about making sure everyone has accessible and affordable health care."

And he spoke of the need to avoid negativity in the upcoming election season.

"I charge all of you here tonight and everyone at home to support candidates that run positive campaigns, that are committed to working together, that don't take opportunities to tear someone else down because that is tearing this country down, a country that I love, a country that all these people love," said Mannion. "We are going to work together, stand together, not just to win this seat, but to change the culture of politics that our parents and our grandparents and our great-grandparents expected us and taught us to do."

Before his election to the senate, Mannion spent three decades as a science teacher in the West Genesee School District. He also served as a union president. During the primary campaign, Mannion received endorsements from a number of unions, including New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA), and The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW Local 2032).

Mannion said he helped usher in a number of initiatives during his time in Albany, including the Green Chips legislation and the creation of a police department at Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport.

Before Mannion had been declared the winner, Williams posted on social media, calling Mannion "an Albany-insider who has spent his political career siding with far-left radicals," adding that "Central New Yorkers have felt the impact at the pump, in the grocery store, and on their utility bills." Williams then called Mannion, who entered politics in 2018, a "career politician."

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain