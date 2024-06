With a distinguished career as both a songwriter and producer for top-tier artists like Lizzo, The Weeknd, Rihanna, and Jay-Z, Sam brings a unique perspective to the table. Karl and Sam discuss dynamic experiences of life on the road, the isolative limitations of growing up in a smalltown (Ithaca, NY), and the art of keeping your wits under pressure. All that and more on Mindful Music.

