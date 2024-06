What’s it like to spearhead a one-billion-dollar multiyear plan to transform mental healthcare in the state of New York? Or to expand the Office of Mental Health Office of Diversity and Inclusion? And what do Carole King and Jim Croce have to do with any of it? Karl Shallowhorn sits down with Dr. Ann Sullivan, the New York State Commissioner of Mental Health to find out. All that and more on this week’s Mindful Music.

Listen to Dr. Sullivan's playlist: