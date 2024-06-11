Biden, the border, and the asylum executive order

Last week, President Joe Biden took executive action, issuing an order that would restrict the ability of some asylum seekers to applyat the southern border.

He said Republicans had left him no choice. There’s been little progress on immigration reform across the federal government.

In February, Sen. Chuck Schumer blamed former President Donald Trump for tanking a bipartisan border bill by exerting political pressure on GOP Senators.

Thenlast month,theborder bill failed a second time.

So how does Biden’s executive order work, exactly?And what political advantages are both Democrats and Republicans trying to gainusing immigration?

