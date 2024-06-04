Renee Elise Goldsberry on balancing motherhood, work, and art

You may know award-winning actress Renee Elise Goldsberry from her role as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, one of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time.

Lately, she’s made a comedic turn in Netflix’s “Girls5eva.” And now, in a new documentary that follows her Hamilton journey from workshop to Broadway run, she tells us how she balances motherhood, work, and art.

We sit down with Goldsberry to discuss her career and her life away from her career.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5